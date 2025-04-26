Milwaukee judge's arrest sparks national attention with protests and reaction

MILWAUKEE — The news of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan being arrested Friday morning spread fast.

Protesters assembled outside the federal courthouse in Milwaukee just hours after Dugan was arrested and released from federal custody.

"This does not fit our values as a country. Arresting Judge Dugan, is what dictators do," demonstrator with Rid Racism MKE, Lisa Jones said.

About 100 demonstrators also took to the streets in Minneapolis outside the federal courthouse there.

In court, Dugan was charged with obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a United States department or agency and concealing an individual to prevent their discovery and arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

The FBI's Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X Friday night showing the Milwaukee judge in handcuffs outside of the courthouse.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley expressed disbelief of the arrest during an MSNBC appearance.

"This was put on to be a show," said Crowley.

Crowley explained he was caught off guard by the news while participating in Arbor Day activities.

"I first learned about this planting trees at one of our parks. It is Arbor Day. And when I learned about this, I was quite shocked," said Crowley.

President Donald Trump commented on Dugan's arrest while aboard Air Force One.

"These are judges that just want to ya know, show how big and important they are. We have hundreds and thousands of people that we want to get out of the country and the courts are holding us back," said Trump.

