"Pause, not a closure:" Attorney for Social Development Commission provides update

MILWAUKEE — The doors remain locked, and the headquarters are still dark at Social Development Commission.



"I would call it a pause, not a closure," said Attorney William Sulton.

He told TMJ4 they are in the process of creating a strategy to reopen and install new management.

Last Friday, all employees were laid off. The agency also canceled a summit they hosted.

Thursday night's board meeting was brief, going into a closed session quickly. Sulton said they are using these meetings to figure out the next steps for the many programs.

For 61 years, the agency has been a fixture in Milwaukee County, providing services and opportunities for people with little to no money.

"SDC provided services for more people than it could afford to do," said Sulton.

Those services include financial ones, like the free VITA Tax Filing Program. A viewer reached out to TMJ4 with questions on what will happen now after being unable to get in contact with the agency.

"We're going to be able to provide services and complete that program for every tax filer," said Sulton.

He explains that those left with questions about this program will have them answered. He says the agency will be offering appointments for people to come in.

"We've got 35 folks that are going to come in and help us out, plus the backing of the IRS and their contributions," said Sulton.

More information will be released next week. Sulton tells us the appointments will take place in the basement of his office at 2745 North Doctor Martin Luther King Dr.

Board commissioners are also working to respond to those with concerns and questions.

"We want folks to know that their information is secure and safe, and they should wait in the coming weeks for information," said Sulton.

Problems for the agency started back in March when it reported a misallocation of funds from the Weatherization Enhancement Program.

In April, TMJ4 spoke with Zulma Lopez, owner of J&E Heating & Cooling, an SDC contractor for the weatherization program.

"We are owed a substantial amount of money," said Lopez.

The agency still owes them around $95,000 for work done at the end of last year.

TMJ4 followed up with her on Thursday. She says they still have not received any payments or been contacted.

Sulton says that SDC is aware of contractors and vendors who have not been paid. The agency is also undergoing a state-ordered forensic audit.

"I can tell you that the board of commissioners is working on a solution to these problems," said Sulton.

More updates are expected next week.

