Workers miss paychecks at Milwaukee's Social Development Commission

Some current and former employees at the Social Development Commission, an agency that serves people and families in poverty, did not issue paychecks to some current and former employees as expected on Monday.

SDC's CEO George Hinton confirmed the issue over the phone.

Hinton declined to elaborate on the situation and said he was unavailable for an interview the same day. However, Hinton said they are working to resolve the paycheck problems.

Current and former employees declined to do an on-camera interview because of concern over potential consequences.

This comes as SDC is dealing with a wave of challenges.

The agency, which provides social services and opportunities for people and families with very little money, laid off 28 workers last month, citing a sudden lack of funding. They also canceled a summit they host every year.

SDC also recently put their weatherization program on hold due to "misallocation of funding," according to their website.

Zulma Lopez, owner of J & E Heating and Cooling in Racine, says they have been an SDC contractor for that program.

Lopez says she got a letter about the program being put on hold. However, Lopez says the agency still owes them around $95,000 for work done at the end of last year. Lopez added that the issue is now hurting their operations.

"Nobody has given us a straight answer of exactly what's going on. Everything has been under wraps," Lopez explained. "It's a little nerve-breaking because we are being affected being a small family business. You know it's not the easiest thing. Right now I'm just trying to work on credit to try to see if I can get a line of credit to be able to cover for all the expenses."

Lopez is hopeful the issues will be resolved.

