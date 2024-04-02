Social Development Commission in Milwaukee County laid off 28 employees

Milwaukee County's Social Development Commission is laying off 28 employees.

Leaders with SDC told the Department of Workforce Development the layoffs were due to a sudden lack in funding. According to SDC's website, the organization has served as a provider of human service programs for low-income individuals and families in Milwaukee County since 1963.

Staff were let go on March 21st, and some of the positions included in the layoffs were residential service manager, case manager, financial coach, community relations manager and program services specialist.

Because of the budget issues, leaders with SDC announced they would also cancel their 2024 Youth Empowerment Summit until 2025. The website goes on to say the decision to cancel "was not taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment and frustration this may cause."

SDC celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.

