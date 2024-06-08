Parents react to a week of MPS' financial fiasco

MILWAUKEE — Each day this week the community has discovered new depths in MPS' financial crisis.

From Superintendent Posley resigning Tuesday, to the fired comptroller speaking Wednesday and then $16 million in special-ed funding being withheld on Thursday, parents in the district say they're struggling to keep up.

"At this point, I'm not even sure what they're doing," said Shamara Comage.

TMJ4 News Shamara Comage, MPS parent.

Comage said her daughter is getting ready to attend an MPS school in the next year.

"Does this make you worried as a mom whose kids are supposed to go to MPS one day?" asked TMJ4's Mariam Mackar.

"Absolutely, it does worry me," said Comage.

As if this week's bombshells weren't enough, TMJ4 learned FridayMPS actually owes the state a massive debt.

"There is an over-payment that MPS has been paid, and by statutory requirements, it has to be paid back. And that's in the tens of millions of dollars," State Senator Latonya Johnson told TMJ4.

Senator Johnson says members of Milwaukee's legislative delegation met virtually with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) this week.

DPI says the district's debt is because of its accounting mess that seemingly goes back years.

"It's exactly why we need an audit," said Johnson. "It's why we need a third person to come in and take a deeper dive."

That's a notion that parents like Comage tell Mackar they agree with.

"I'm surprised they haven't figured it out if it has been going on for years, because I know some schools have been having to shut down because they haven't had funding," she said.

Others in the district, like a former MPS parent that requested to stay anonymous, say it's not surprising to hear about the chaos inside central offices.

"It is a pit," that parent said. "It is a pit where money disappears."

TMJ4 News Former MPS parent.

She tells me her kids went to Bradley Technical High School for welding a program that received grants in the past that she claims never made it out of central offices.

"I do not trust MPS," she said.

As public frustration mounts the board with be holding executive meetings next week where we will continue to press for answers.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip