State withholding $16 million state aid payment to Milwaukee Public Schools; MBSD responds

MILWAUKEE — The state is withholding $16 million from the Milwaukee Public School District.

On Thursday, Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction sent a letter to MPS Superintendent, Dr. Keith Posley, informing him that DPI is withholding the district’s June 2024 Special Education Aid Payment in the amount of $16,623,612.

The letter follows a warning from DPI threatening to suspend funding to Milwaukee Public Schools due to MPS failing to provide key financial reports dating back 8 months.

Thursday's letter from Deputy State Superintendent John W. Johnson said DPI will continue to work with MPS "to develop a plan for submitting the district's financial data so these payments may be released soon."

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors responded to DPI's letter Thursday afternoon, in an emailed statement, saying MPS and DPI have been in "close communication to resolve this issue and the district was aware that this payment would likely be delayed."

MBSD emphasized that their top priority continues to be ensuring that all key required financial data is submitted to DPI as quickly as possible.

They added the district is "finalizing a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) that will specify how MPS plans to complete and submit all past due financial reports to DPI," and that MPS is "optimistic that the CAP will allow the district’s general aid payment to be received on time, and that its special education aid payment will also be released at that time."

The statement ended with MBSD emphasizing that they are working closely with their auditors and DPI to complete all documents and reports necessary as required by law.

