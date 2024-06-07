State senator reveals MPS owes 'tens of millions' in overpayments to DPI

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School district was sent "tens of millions" of dollars more in state funds than it deserved and now faces an urgent crisis as that money must be paid back, according to a state senator briefed on the situation by the Department of Public Instruction.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson said she was part of a Zoom meeting Monday between DPI and members of the Milwaukee delegation to the state legislature.

In that call, Sen. Johnson said, DPI revealed the district had been overpaid.

The exact amount of the over payment, she said, was not known even to DPI as MPS financial figures are in such disarray.

"We were told tens of millions, but no direct answer," Sen. Johnson said.

Sen. Johnson said DPI took the extraordinary step of contacting the Milwaukee School Board of Directors about this over payment because the issue was not being taken care of by MPS administrators.

"They said the superintendent didn't keep them informed as he should have," she said. "They said DPI never reaches out to the school board for anything. They did for this situation."

A second member of the Milwaukee delegation confirmed the Monday Zoom meeting took place, but said she was not able to attend.

The MPS board scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night in which it accepted the resignation of Superintendent Keith Posley.

In a statement, DPI did not comment on the specifics of Sen. Johnson's comments.

"We indicated many days ago that past errors will likely result in correction of future aid payments," the statement said. "There will likely be a significant reduction in general aid payments for MPS in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The reduction is the result of MPS errors in reported 2022-24 shared costs. This subsequent aid reduction is still to be determined."

A spokesperson for MPS has not responded to requests for comment.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip