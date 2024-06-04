MPS holds special meeting; many call for Superintendent Keith Posley's resignation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee School Board convened for a special meeting on Monday to discuss the status of Superintendent Keith Posley, after learning about the state potentially withholding funds because of long-overdue financial reports.

The directors heard from not only parents but also taxpayers and former employees. The overall sentiment was that they had lost faith in district leaders and the school board as a whole.

Many also called for Posley's resignation, along with others on the board too, saying a lack of transparency and discrepancy in funds is a longstanding issue within MPS.

”Accountability. I think that's probably my biggest concern. As an elected official I want my constituents to hold me accountable, just like the parents and the families and the residents here are holding the school board accountable,” said District 10 Alderwoman Sharlen Moore. "We need accountability and when things aren't working right, we need decisions that are going to be made to change those outcomes."

Moore was just elected this past spring. She says she has kids in MPS and says she's been concerned about these issues for years.

She told TMJ4 that she attended the meeting Monday night to support students, families, and Milwaukee taxpayers who deserve to know what's going on with the district's finances.

Other aldermen attended, including 5th District Alderman Lamont Westmoreland. He has been vocal for the last week, calling out MPS saying he's disgusted and embarrassed by the ongoing failures.

"I'm not one to put something out like that and sit behind the scenes. I'm here with the people. they're pissed off, I'm pissed off, I'm a taxpayer,” said Alderman Lamont Westmoreland. “I don't have kids in MPS, but not everybody can afford to pull those kids from MPS so they're forced, and they deserve better. "

The board went into a closed session to discuss the fourth agenda item, which is “possible action concerning the administrative assignment status of the superintendent”.

They’ve been in a closed session for over two hours.

