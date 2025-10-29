New Berlin city leaders seek appeal in FEMA assistance denial

NEW BERLIN — New Berlin Common Council members are pushing for federal funding to repair infrastructure damaged during historic flooding, after FEMA denied the initial request for public assistance.

The Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night, sponsored by Council President Kenneth Harenda, asking Wisconsin lawmakers to use their influence in the appeal process after FEMA's decision to deny federal public infrastructure funding.

The resolution comes after widespread flooding in Waukesha County caused millions of dollars in damage to local infrastructure.

"The damages that occurred in the city have an impact on the infrastructure, and the costs are not really calculated in our operating budgets," Harenda said. "Our budgets are getting tighter and tighter every year, so any type of assistance they can approve would be appreciated."

While FEMA approved more than $90 million for individual assistance to flood victims, the agency denied funding for community infrastructure repairs. Local leaders now must wait to see if their appeal will be successful under the Trump administration.

The flooding left New Berlin and surrounding communities facing significant repair costs that weren't anticipated in municipal budgets, putting additional strain on already tight city finances.

