FEMA distributes nearly $92 million to Wisconsin flood survivors

MILWAUKEE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has distributed nearly $92 million to flood survivors throughout southeast Wisconsin, with the majority of funding going to Milwaukee County residents.

READ ALSO: Where to find disaster recovery centers in southeastern Wisconsin

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Friday that $82.7 million has gone to 15,666 residents in Milwaukee County alone. Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $10.2 million in disaster loans to Milwaukee County homeowners, renters, and business owners.

“Federal assistance is a crucial resource to help our residents repair their homes, recover from flood damage, and take a major step toward normalcy. But to unlock this funding, you must apply,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I know the process can feel overwhelming, representatives from our federal partners are available throughout Milwaukee County at Disaster Recovery Centers and Disaster Survivor Assistance locations to help you every step of the way. With only one month left to apply, I strongly urge everyone affected by the flood to start their application today. Don’t wait until the last minute.”

Watch: What to know about Milwaukee County’s Disaster Recovery Center sites

What to know about Milwaukee County’s Disaster Recovery Center sites

Disaster recovery centers

Crowley also provided an update on disaster recovery centers (DRC) in Milwaukee County. The Wauwatosa DRC has assisted more than 500 residents with their FEMA applications over its two and a half weeks in operation.

The Milwaukee DRC at McNair Elementary School has assisted 770 households to date and will remain open through mid-November.

The DRC at Wauwatosa City Hall will close at the end of the day Friday, Oct. 10. Beginning Monday, Oct. 13, a new disaster recovery center will open in West Allis.

For more information on DRCs, click here.

Disaster Survivor Assistance

FEMA teams to help disaster survivors apply for aid in Milwaukee County

In addition to DRCs, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams continue to offer in-person application assistance at short-term, pop-up locations throughout Milwaukee County.

New DSA locations are added on a regular basis. To find a DSA location near you, click here.

Deadlines

The application deadline for FEMA Individual Assistance is Nov. 12, 2025. Affected residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone at 800-621-3362, or in person at a disaster recovery center.

The deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan is Nov. 10, 2025. Business owners, homeowners, and renters can apply for an SBA loan at sba.gov/disaster [sba.gov].

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip