Where to find disaster recovery centers in southeastern Wisconsin

Disaster recovery centers have opened across southeastern Wisconsin to assist residents affected by the historic flooding in August.

The centers are accessible facilities where residents can speak with representatives from county, state, and federal agencies. Services include help applying for federal assistance, updates on FEMA applications, and information about the appeals process.

Multiple locations are now operating across Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Washington counties to serve flood victims.

Here is a list of the known centers, according to FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center locator.

Milwaukee County locations

Two centers are operating in Milwaukee County. The first is at McNair Elementary School, 4950 N. 24th St., Milwaukee. The second is at Wauwatosa City Hall, 7725 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa.

Both centers operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are closed Sundays. The Wauwatosa location will close Friday, Oct. 10, with services moving to a new location to be announced later.

Waukesha County

The Waukesha County center is at Butler Village Hall, 12621 W. Hampton Ave., Butler. It operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County

Washington County’s center is at the Washington County Public Agency Center, 333 E. Washington St., L1023, West Bend. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is closed on weekends.

Residents are not required to visit a center to receive FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Nov. 12, 2025.

