Milwaukee officials to announce site of City of Milwaukee Disaster Recovery Center

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley will announce the location of a disaster recovery center on Tuesday to help residents affected by last month's flooding.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. outside MPS McNair School on the northwest side, which does not currently house classroom activity, according to a release from the mayor's office.

Officials are expected to share information about the services offered at the DRC, along with hours of operation. The center will open Wednesday in the City of Milwaukee.

According to the release, DRCs are physical locations where individuals affected by last month's flooding can apply for FEMA assistance and ask questions about their cases.

Applications for assistance can also be made at disasterassistance.gov.

TMJ4 will livestream the press conference on its website and mobile app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip