Washington County Disaster Recovery Center open now

WEST BEND — Washington County residents and businesses impacted by the August flooding can get in-person guidance on the application process and learn more about available resources at a joint Disaster Recovery Center.

Agencies available onsite to assist with flood-related questions and processes include:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM)

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department

Washington County Land Use and Natural Resources

Washington County Health and Human Services

The center is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find it at 333 E Washington St, West Bend in the lower level of the city's Public Agency Center.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is November 12, 2025. The US Small Business Association (SBA) deadline for physical property damage is November 10, 2025 and the economic injury application deadline is June 11, 2026.

