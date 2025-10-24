President Trump denies Wisconsin's request for federal disaster money for August flooding repairs

President Donald Trump has denied Wisconsin's request for federal disaster money to repair public infrastructure damaged by historic flooding in August.

The decision affects repairs to roads, parks and public buildings across six counties in eastern Wisconsin, according to Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"This decision is extremely disappointing," Crowley said.

Watch: Trump denies Wisconsin's request for federal disaster money for flooding repairs

Trump denies Wisconsin's request for federal disaster money for August flooding repairs

FEMA has already approved more than $123 million to help residents repair their homes from the August flooding. However, Milwaukee County alone faces $22 million in repairs to public infrastructure, Crowley said.

Evers said he will be filing an appeal of Trump's decision.

The historic flooding impacted six counties across eastern Wisconsin, causing significant damage to both private property and public facilities throughout the region.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error