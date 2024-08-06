MILWAUKEE — The site of Northridge Mall will soon have new life after 20 years of blight.

On Monday night, a panel of city leaders listened to suggestions for the 58-acre property and some surrounding properties.

TMJ4 News A map of the available spots

They came from people like Laura, who grew up going to the mall and even took knitting classes there.

“I’m a nosy neighbor,” said Laura. “I want to know what's going on, and I'm hoping it's going to be something safe.”

TMJ4 News Laura has fond memories of Northridge Mall. She shared her vision for the 58 acre space.

She and others were able to share their ideas with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, 9th District Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, the Department of Neighborhood Services, the Department of City Development, Veit & Co., the demolition contractor, and more.

“I think maybe a hospital, a college, something with sports,” said Laura.

She also suggested a juvenile detention home could work there.

Anthony Staton has had a business in the district for 20 years. He’s hoping they redevelop the space for job creation that helps people while adding to the tax base.

Neighbors share their visions for former Northridge Mall site

“At the end of the day, job creation, economic development—how can we create jobs? How can we bring development to that property that's going to benefit everybody as a whole? Job help for our kids; help everyone grow and develop,” said Stanton. “That's the main goal that I think we should be focused on.”

TMJ4 News Anthony Stanton shared what he would like to see at the site of the former Northridge Mall. He owns a business nearby.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department also gave brief presentations about the safety of the property following the city’s takeover.

TMJ4 News The current state of the former Northridge Mall.

Since the city took over ownership in January, police have fielded 20 calls to the area compared to hundreds of calls years prior. A representative from the Milwaukee Fire Department said they have responded to no fires since the changes.

The mall has been closed since 2002, and since then, it's seen several incidents of vandalism and trespassing. At one point, there were also at least seven fires in the span of just 15 months.

Both applauded the safety enhancements, which they say have kept police officers and firefighters safer due to the hazards and dangers within the former mall.

Back in January, a judge granted ownership of the property to the city, allowing them to add more on-site security and fencing around the perimeter.

Since 2008, the majority of the property was owned by Chinese investment group US Black Spruce, which has been tied up in lawsuits with the city over demolition orders.

The next step of redevelopment is asbestos abatement and the removal of hazardous materials, which starts in September and will run through March. Demolition will also start and overlap during lead abatement.

TMJ4 News The current state of the former Northridge Mall.

A representative from Veit & Co. said it will take a year to complete before developers can begin their work, bringing new life to the dilapidated building.

For Steve Beers, that would be more restaurants and shops, and one in particular.

“A good idea would be a fourth location for Kopp’s Frozen Custard,” said Beers.

TMJ4 News Steve Beers would love to see a 4th Kopps Frozen Custard location at the former Northridge Mall. He’d also like to see more restaurants and shops again.

Other suggestions included a healthcare facility, a multicultural center, and even a satellite campus for Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Mike Beiermeister Suggestions for the site of the former Northridge Mall Site.

The city hopes to have the site ready for new development by the end of summer next year.

You can make your voice heard by clicking here: Granville Station (former Northridge Mall) Redevelopment (milwaukee.gov)

