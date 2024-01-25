Judge agrees to grant ownership of Northridge Mall to city of Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee has been granted ownership of Northridge Mall, after decades of back and forth over the future of the property.

Sean Ryan with the Milwaukee Business Journal reports the mall closed about 20 years ago and never reopened.

Leaders with the City of Milwaukeee have wanted to demolish the vacant building since at least 2019, and the city was even awarded a $15 million grant from the State of Wisconsin to help cover costs.

Since 2008, he majority of the property was owned by Chinese invesment group US Black Spruce, which was tied up in lawsuits with the city over demolition orders. The city's apparent win in a different property tax foreclosure case Thursday ends the dispute by giving the city ownership of the site. Black Spruce owes about $649,000 in back taxes from 2018 to 2021.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Yamahiro signed over ownership to the city Thursday morning in a hearing that lasted only minutes. Black Spruce did not have an attorney present. The company has 45 days to appeal the ruling.

The Mayor's Office will host a press conference Thursday at noon to discuss next steps for the property. This story will be updated.



