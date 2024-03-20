End of an era: A look back at the rich history and stories that lie within Northridge Mall's walls

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's the beginning of the end of an era.

A Milwaukee neighborhood has endured more than 20 years of boarded-up doors and windows and fenced-off parking lots. Starting Wednesday, Northridge Mall is finally coming down.

Demolition began Wednesday morning on what was the old Boston Store. However, the building wasn't an eyesore for everyone.

Long-term north side resident, Dorothy Nolden, said she remembers when the mall was vibrant and alive.

"By the grace of God, when I seen it on TV this morning, oh I was coming. I've been here since 11:30, and I'm gonna be here until they demolish it. I just want to see a part of my history leave, but not leave my heart," Dorothy Nolden explained.

Dorothy Nolden's heart holds a special place for Northridge Mall. Memories of her own, her kids, her grand kids and even friends.

It was a family affair for the Noldens, but it was more than just mall visits.

"My son got his first job here working in the movie theaters. My brother worked here as a security in his early years," Dorothy Nolden said. "On the weekends he worked out here. That was one of our biggest things was to come out here to see my brother do security out here and bring my grandson."

Dorothy Nolden's brother, Anthony Nolden, worked security at Northridge Mall for years before it closed down in 2002. He then worked security at Menards next door, then at El Rey on Milwaukee's south side.

"My niece and nephew, they always called him a superhero because when he came around their face light up, you know. 'Here come Uncle Anthony, here he comes'. They loved him in his uniform, and his kids loved him in his uniform," Dorothy Nolden added.

Anthony Nolden was shot and killed working security at El Rey in July of 2022.

It's a tremendous loss for the Nolden family and a big reason why Dorothy Nolden came to see Northridge's demolition.

"I pulled up here and sat there and I cried because I see my whole history. My memories of my brother, my son, my grandson, good memories, bad memories. I seen all of it here and for it to get ready to leave, it just touches my heart it really does," Dorothy Nolden explained as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Seeing the demolition Wednesday, Dorothy Nolden said, was a day she'll remember forever. An even more special day as she celebrates her late mother's 88th birthday.

