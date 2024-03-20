Demolition to begin at Milwaukee-owned Boston store in Northridge Mall

Exterior demolition of the Milwaukee-owned Boston Store is scheduled to begin as soon as Wednesday. It's part of the derelict Northridge Mall on the city's north side.

Northridge has been closed since 2002, after several years of declining use. Since then, it's been the subject of vandalism and tresspassing incidents, and at least seven fires in the span of 15 months.

In December, the City of Milwaukee was awarded a $15 million grant from the State of Wisconsin to demolish and redevelop the property. The grant, funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will help pay for upcoming demolition work, abate environmental contaminant abatement, utility relocation, and continued revitalization planning.

"I look forward to finally solving the safety as well as the blight issues that are associated with this property," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at the time the grant was awarded.

In a press release, city leaders say they understand there will be a lot of interest in the demolition. They're reminding people to keep a safe distance from the site to ensure safety and prevent potential hazards.



