Milwaukee secures $15 million grant to redevelop troubled Northridge Mall property

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has been awarded a $15 million grant from the State of Wisconsin to demolish and redevelop the vacant Northridge Mall, according to a news release from Governor Tony Evers' office.

The grant, funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will be used to complete demolition work, abate environmental contaminants, relocate utilities, and continue revitalization planning, the news release says.

“This grant is only the latest example of how we are connecting the dots with our local and federal partners and working to build stronger, safer, and more prosperous communities across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “This project will remove a blighted property, address safety hazards, and clear the way for the site to be redeveloped into a significant asset for the community, bolstering growth and development for Milwaukee and our state.”

Northridge Mall has been vacant ever since it closed in 2002. Over the 20-plus years since, the site has been the subject of many vandalism and trespassing incidents, and at least seven reported fires in the span of just 15 months.

Another fire at abandoned Northridge Mall

“I greatly appreciate the governor’s allocation of resources to address this significant problem,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “The property is a danger to our firefighters and trespassers. It is a deteriorating building that drags down the surrounding neighborhood. I look forward to finally solving the safety and blight issues associated with this property.”

The city has sought in court to take control of the property for months now.

Earlier this year, city attorneys filed a motion with Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay, asking him to transfer ownership from Black Spruce Enterprise Group, based in China, which bought the mall in 2008.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Black Spruce hasn't showed up in court or maintained the security of the property, despite a court order. It also faces mounting fines for not complying with the order.

