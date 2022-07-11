MILWAUKEE — Family members are speaking after a security guard was killed while on the job.

His family identified him as 59-year-old Anthony 'Tony' Nolden.

"My uncle loved working down here. He loved everything about this neighborhood. He was a superhero, he was our superhero when we were a kid and now we are grown adults and he is still our superhero," said nephew, Emmanuel Nolden.

Nolden was working as a security guard at the El Rey grocery store when police believe an unidentified man was causing a disturbance. Nolden alongside another security guard led the man outside to the parking lot where police say the man opened fire fatally shooting Nolden. The second security guard then returned fire killing the man.

Milwaukee Police also confirmed a third unintended victim was shot in the crossfire. They say she was a 41-year-old woman and suffered minor injuries.

Family members of Nolden shared that they are devastated as they grieve the death of their hero.

"He was the best dad ever," said Nolden's daughter, Sydney.

"He was just the best dad I could ever have and I'm going to miss him," said Anthony, Nolden's son.

Nolden leaves behind a son and daughter.

Saturday outside of El Rey, local leaders, fellow security guards, and the El Rey community hosted a vigil to remember Nolden.

"Tony was a hero. Tony stopped in my eyes what could have been a massacre inside by taking this guy out of here," said Walter Garron.

Milwaukee Police share that they are still investigating this shooting.

