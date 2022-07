MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead after a reported shooting near the El Rey on Cesar E. Chavez Drive in Milwaukee.

There was a Milwaukee Police Department call at around 10:20 a.m. for a shooting at the El Rey. Soon after, our crew arrived on the scene where the Milwaukee Fire Battalion Chief confirmed to our photographer that there were two people dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

