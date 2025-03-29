Neighbors share solutions to recent violence in Milwaukee's Dineen Park

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors and community leaders spent Friday night discussing recent violence and potential solutions at Dineen Park.

Earlier this month, two people were shot and killed, and one person was injured at the park. In summer 2024, a teen was killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in the parking lot during a “car party.”

“We need you all. We can’t do this alone,” said Alderwoman Sharlen Moore.

Leaders and neighbors engaged in problem-solving and brainstorming solutions.

Parking lots at Dineen Park have been locked since the shooting in March.

Some neighbors expressed that they no longer call the police when they hear gunfire. One neighbor noted that gunshots near the park occur weekly.

“I’m listening to you, and it seems like there's more going on than we know,” said Sheriff Denita Ball.

Sheriff Ball and other representatives from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) encouraged residents to reach out by calling the non-emergency line or downloading the MCSO app. They emphasized that tracking this data is vital for determining where to respond more effectively. Reports can be made anonymously.

MCSO is actively trying to recruit 40 new deputies.

TMJ4 spoke with Abdul and his son, who were enjoying the park Friday. He shared his thoughts on the root causes of the nearby violence and aggression.

“It’s just the fact that people like to mind their own business these days,” said Abdul. “Nobody wants to be involved.”

Both Abdul and other attendees at the meeting specifically highlighted the need to connect with young people.

“I haven’t seen anybody in this community reach out to these young people yet,” said one attendee.

Other neighbors suggested increasing the number of security cameras around the park and enhancing law enforcement patrols in the area. The Alert Neighbor Program was also brought up for discussion which helps neighborhood block club reduce safety concerns through crime reporting, regular meetings, and improvement projects.

Another significant suggestion from neighbors included organizing more activities and events at the park to foster community connections.

Music concerts and community gatherings were proposed.

A representative from the sheriff’s office noted that data showed when activities were held at the park, violence and mobile drug dealing decreased.

“If we can get more people to come together like this, I think things will be really good,” said Abdul.

