One person dead in shooting at Dineen Park

MILWAUKEE — At least one person is dead after a shooting at Dineen Park on Sunday, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s

Office(MCSO).

MCSO said the incident was reported around 4:15 p.m.

One person was given CPR and transported to a local hospital before they pronounced dead, according to MCSO.

MSCO said a second person was injured and walked into an area hospital, however, they cannot confirm the injury is related to the shooting at Dineen Park.

TMJ4 has reached out to MCSO to see if anyone else has been injured, but has not heard back.

This is an ongoing investigation.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when we have more information. (edited)

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip