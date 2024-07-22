1 dead, 9 injured in mass shooting at Milwaukee's Dineen Park

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at Milwaukee's Dineen Park early Monday.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, several dozen people, many of them teenagers, gathered in a parking lot at Dineen Park Sunday night for a "car party."

Some of the attendees got into what the Sheriff's Office calls a "verbal altercation," and at least one 911 call was placed shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Watch: What we know so far about a shooting that killed 1 and injured 9 at Dineen Park:

When deputies arrived, they found the 17-year-old girl dead, eight other shooting victims, and one young woman who had been trampled and suffered upper body injuries.

The other victims include a 15-year-old boy, five 18-year-old women, and two 18-year-old men.

Eight of the victims are in stable condition, the sheriff's office says. One of the 18-year-old men is in critical condition. The trampling victim is expected to survive.

Two nearby homes were struck by gunfire as a result of the shooting, one around N. 66th and W. Vienna and one at N. 67th and W. Vienna. No injuries were reported at either home.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and locate and identify any suspects, the sheriff's office says.

