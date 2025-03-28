Milwaukee leaders look to get to 'root cause' of violence in streets

MILWAUKEE — Recent shootings at Dineen Park have prompted community leaders to plan a town hall meeting.

The event, hosted by Milwaukee County Supervisor Felesia Martin, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dineen Park Pavilion, 6601 W. Vienna Ave.

Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. said the goal of the meeting is for neighbors to walk away with some immediate actions they can take, as well as to develop a plan to “get to the root cause of the anger and violence in our streets.”

Other featured attendees at the event are expected to include Alderwoman Sharlen Moore, Alderman DiAndre Jackson, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland and representatives from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, contact Martin’s office at 414-278-4241 or Felesia.Martin@milwaukeecountywi.gov.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip