Neighbor voices concerns as plans for Oak Creek Buc-ee’s move forward

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A proposed Buc-ee's is now one step closer to becoming a reality on Oak Creek's southwest side.

The City Plan Commission has moved the project forward, but not without heated exchanges with concerned neighbors during a meeting Tuesday evening.

Sara Shreve, who lives near the proposed site, voiced her frustration at the commission.

Shreve, who started a petition via change.org against the project, represents a group of residents worried about potential traffic congestion, safety, light pollution, and environmental impacts.

“Initially, we were surprised to learn this was happening so close to our homes, especially since this was the first time we heard about it,” she added, referencing a Facebook post that announced the project.

Shreve told TMJ4 that the post read like it was a done deal and that they felt left in the dark, finding out on social media and through reports.

Mayor Dan Bukiewicz disagreed with the notion that residents were kept uninformed and made it clear that Tuesday was the first step in the process.

“I think that’s a miscommunication because it really starts tonight, as the project had to come forward. Buc-ee’s had to do their due diligence,” Mayor Bukiewicz said.

The proposed 24/7, 120-pump travel center would be located off Elm Road in Oak Creek.

Information provided by Buc-ee’s shows that 4,000 to 8,000 cars are expected to visit the store per day, with 100,000 visitors per week. It’s estimated that 5 million visitors will enter the store each year, according to the data.

Shreve and others in attendance remain skeptical. They fear the proposal may favor a large corporation over the interests of Oak Creek residents.

“It should be planned and approved in a way that benefits all, not just a billion-dollar company,” Shreve said.

Mayor Bukiewicz assured attendees that local ordinances are in place to manage environmental concerns and that all environmental standards must be met by the developers.

"When it comes to traffic, to light pollution, we have local ordinances," Mayor Bukiewicz said. "As far as the gas and the groundwater table, the EPA and DNR, they have to meet all standards."

He told TMJ4 they will work to mitigate neighbors' concerns while balancing what he sees as a benefit not just for Oak Creek, but for Southeastern Wisconsin.

Neighbors will be able to voice their concerns at a public hearing expected to take place March 18.

