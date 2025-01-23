Brace yourself: A Buc-ee's travel center is coming to Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Wildly popular convenience store chain Buc-ee's is coming to Oak Creek, the city announced Thursday.

The proposed site, located at the southwest corner of I-94 and Elm Rd., is anticipated to open in early 2027.

The location will feature a nearly-74,000 square ft. convenience store and fueling plaza, with 120 gas pumps and EV charging - and of course, the "cleanest restrooms in America."

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor,” said Mayor Dan Bukiewicz. “This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee’s will have on our community.”

Oak Creek says its Buc-ee's location will be the first in Wisconsin, though a planned DeForest location has also been announced. The next closest locations are in Kentucky and Missouri.

The city's Planning Commission will meet on January 28 to discuss rezoning for the lot.

“Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin. We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting," Stan Beard, Jr., Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said. "The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Following the Plan Commission meeting, two public hearings will be held, one on February 17, and one tentatively scheduled for March 18.

