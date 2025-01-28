How neighbors are feeling about the proposed Buc-ee's in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A proposed Buc-ee's Travel Center off Elm Road in Oak Creek created quite the buzz when it was announced last week.

Many shared with TMJ4 their excitement for what would be Wisconsin's first location.

However, not everyone is on board with plans for the nearly 74,000-square-foot convenience store and fueling plaza.

Less than a half mile away, Kristin McMahon's backyard faces the proposed site, where thousands of drivers could visit daily.

"I'm really concerned with the traffic and the congestion, the light and the noise pollution, and what that's going to take away from us," said McMahon, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years.

Drivers would take 27th Street or the recently created Elm Road Interchange to get there.

Amanda Oxford has lived in the same neighborhood as Kristin for the past seven years. She also wants to halt the project.

"This goes against the intention that this neighborhood was built upon," Oxford said. "The intention of this neighborhood was to have a familial vibe, not to be a tourist trap."

Oxford and McMahon also expressed environmental concerns about the proximity to the Root River. If the city successfully rezones the land, Oxford is worried about other developments that could follow, especially the empty field directly next door.

"We spend our summers in our backyards, enjoying the stars and bonfires," Oxford said. "We're really concerned about how this is going to change the environment that we love so much."

Residents have initiated a petition to halt the rezoning process. Oxford noted that there are already four gas stations located just two miles up the road off Ryan Road, raising questions about the need for another one.

"They're calling this a visitor destination, but there is nothing that's directly going to take the visitors from Buc-ee’s into the city," Oxford said.

While most residents TMJ4 spoke with in the neighborhood oppose the Buc-ee’s, some, like Karen Gavin, are excited about the potential new attraction.

“I think it’s neat. Every time they bring new things to Oak Creek, I think it’s exciting,” Gavin said.

The first step in the Buc-ee's planning process takes place Tuesday, when a rezoning proposal will be discussed. Both McMahon and Oxford plan to attend the city’s plan commission meeting to voice their concerns to city leadership.

"Please think about the people who live in your city. Please consider how this will impact our quality of life," Oxford urged.

McMahon echoed this sentiment, asserting that a Buc-ee's is not suited for a residential area. "It doesn’t belong here," she said.

If the plans proceed, Buc-ee's could open in early 2027.

