MPD cuts off most officers' access to license plate reader database amid misuse allegations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has cut off access to its automated license plate reader database for a majority of its officers, according to a department spokesperson.

It comes after former MPD officer Josue Ayala was charged two weeks ago with attempted misconduct in public office. Prosecutors say Ayala used Flock Safety’s surveillance database 179 times to track his partner and that person's ex.

MPD confirmed that district officers no longer have access to Flock Safety's surveillance database while the department re-evaluates who needs it. Currently, only officers in ‘sensitive positions’ within the Criminal Investigation Bureau can use Flock's technology in emergency cases, an MPD spokesperson said.

Flock Safety cameras detect the license plate number, make, model and color of all vehicles that pass by. The cameras are intended to help solve crimes.

Chief Jeffrey Norman told TMJ4 two weeks ago that about 600 officers had access to the database, which includes 31 cameras across Milwaukee.

Since then, a department spokesperson said MPD significantly reduced the number of members who can use the system, but could not provide an exact number.

MPD said it is in the process of determining how many officers will be authorized to use Flock in the future.

Once approved, a department spokesperson said those officers will have to sign an agreement putting them on notice that if they want access, they have to use it appropriately.

MPD said it plans to reveal new details on Flock access policies and procedures on Thursday morning.

