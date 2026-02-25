Milwaukee officer charged with misconduct over alleged misuse of Flock technology

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer has been charged with attempted misconduct in public office after allegedly misusing Flock technology. Flock technology is a security platform used by law enforcement for automated license plate recognition and video surveillance.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it became aware of the allegation against Officer Josue Ayala in December. At that time, Ayala was placed on full suspension while the Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Ayala. If convicted, he could face up to nine months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Ayala remains on full suspension pending a tentative resignation agreement with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

“I am extremely disappointed to learn about the incident and expect all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties. If a member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable,” said Chief Jeffrey Norman. “I want to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty.”

