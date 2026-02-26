MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's police chief is defending the department's use of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras after an officer was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly misusing the technology for personal reasons.

Milwaukee Police Officer Josue Ayala faces a charge of attempted misconduct in public office. Prosecutors say he allegedly used a database from Flock Safety cameras to track his dating partner and that person's ex more than 170 times.

MPD Suspended MPD Officer Josue Ayala

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said the department is standing behind its use of the technology.

Watch: Milwaukee police chief defends Flock Safety camera use after officer's alleged misuse raises privacy concerns

Milwaukee police chief defends Flock camera use

"I stand by our use of technology. We are in a day and age where technology is part of all the work we do," Norman said.

TMJ4 MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman

Flock cameras detect the license plate number, make, model and color of all vehicles that pass by and flag ones believed to be involved in crimes. Chief Norman says about 600 officers currently have access to the system, which includes 31 cameras across Milwaukee.

Flock requires officers to enter a reason for each license plate search. According to the criminal complaint, each time Ayala used the system, he typed in one word — "investigation" — to conduct the search.

Court records show one of the victims discovered the surveillance after typing their license plate number into a watchdog website that monitors Flock activity.

The alleged misuse has raised privacy concerns among some Milwaukee residents. Travon Brown, who lives on Sherman Boulevard, said he had no idea one of the cameras was positioned in front of his home.

"Were you aware that one is right behind you?" TMJ4’s Ben Jordan asked.

"No, I did not. And we've been staying here for about 13 years," Brown said.

TMJ4 Travon Brown

Brown said he believes the cameras should be removed.

"I feel like they should just take it down, and if they really want to track some people, stay to the same routine that they've been doing. It's the way they did catch people," Brown said.

Norman said he is grateful the victims came forward.

"I am appreciative that the person, the individuals who complained to us, trust us to do the right thing," Norman said.

When asked whether the case demonstrates how easily the system can be abused, Norman pushed back.

"I don't think so," Norman said. "I can't guarantee you that someone will not cross that line, but what I can guarantee is accountability's real, it's swift, it's certain."

Norman said the department is considering whether to reduce the number of officers with access to the system.

"We're looking at all options, but absolutely, that is on the table," Norman said.

Flock Safety issued a statement that reads in part: "This case is exactly why Flock's technology contains immutable audit reporting that tracks every search conducted in the system."

Ayala is currently on full suspension by MPD.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip