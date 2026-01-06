Milwaukee neighbors brace for increase in traffic as Hawley Road construction begins

MILWAUKEE — A small road closure in Milwaukee is already creating significant traffic impacts for nearby residents as part of a major interstate construction project.

Hawley Road between Park Hill Avenue and Hawley Court will remain closed for the next nearly three years as crews work on the eight-year I-94 East-West construction project between 70th and 16th streets.

Alexander Albape, who lives near Adler Street — which is becoming one of the main detour routes — said the increased traffic is noticeable outside his home and affecting his daily commute.

"It's loud," Albape said. "I use that to get on the freeway, easy in and out."

The closure is necessary as crews rebuild the Hawley Road interchange as a half-interchange, removing ramps to and from the east while keeping access from the west. All ramps will be closed during the construction. Work under the freeway means drivers will be diverted through nearby neighborhoods.

Jessica Janiszewski, who lives near the construction area, expressed concerns about the long-term impact.

"It's gonna be really bad," Janiszewski said.

With a school nearby, Janiszewski is particularly worried about drivers speeding through residential areas during the detour period.

"I just worry about a lot of traffic coming through here… not obeying the signs, not going the speed limit," Janiszewski said.

Both residents emphasized the importance of driver safety during the two-year construction period.

"Just be safe around the kids… slow down," Albape said.

"Pay attention… know the stop signs, school zones, and speed humps… so you're obeying the rules," Janiszewski said.

While the detours may be temporary for residents, the need for safety remains a permanent concern throughout the construction period.

Hawley Road is expected to be closed until late 2028.

Learn more about the construction project: https://www.94eastwest.wisconsindot.gov/

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

