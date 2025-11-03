Expect delays: I-94 closures and detours begin Monday in Milwaukee between 70th St. and Zablocki Drive

MILWAUKEE — Commuters traveling on westbound I-94 between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive should expect changes in traffic patterns beginning Monday as the first phase of the I-94 East-West Project begins.

The I-94 East-West Project covers 3.5 miles between 70th Street and 16th Street. Work is expected to take about seven years.

The project will add an additional lane in each direction on I-94 and reconstruct multiple interchanges.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said construction of the west leg between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive "will be one of the most challenging aspects of the project because of the tight corridor between the cemeteries."

Traffic will likely divert from this segment of I-94 to area roads, especially when interchange ramps are closed for extended periods.

Other impacts to travel this fall could include:

Long-term lane closures on I-94 eastbound and westbound between 70th Street and the Stadium Interchange that will reduce traffic to two lanes in each direction.

Long-term full closure of the Stadium Interchange ramp from southbound WIS 175 to westbound I-94.

Long-term full closure of the 68th Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound.

Long-term full closures of all I-94 ramps at the Hawley Road interchange.

The I-94 westbound exit ramp to Hawley Road and the Hawley Road entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound will close permanently.

The I-94 eastbound exit ramp to Hawley Road and the Hawley Road entrance ramp to I-94 westbound will be closed through fall 2028.

About a 30-day closure of the WIS 175 southbound exit ramp to Frederick Miller Way.

