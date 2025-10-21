MILWAUKEE — Drivers should plan to experience changes to traffic on I-94 as work to reconstruct the freeway is set to begin the last week of October and ramp up early November.

The I-94 East-West Project applies to the 3.5 miles between 70th Street and 16th Street. It is estimated to last seven years to complete.

The project will add an extra lane to I-94 in both directions and redo multiple interchanges.

TMJ4 I-94 from Zablocki Drive

Preliminary work on the first phase, between 70th and Zablocki Drive, is scheduled to begin on October 27. Drivers should plan for the impact on traffic to begin on that stretch the week of November 3.

"I've had to drive home at like 2 or 3 p.m. sometimes, and it's congested even then," said Will Heffernan, who drives on I-94 daily to get to work and school.

He is optimistic about the long-term construction work creating needed improvements.

TMJ4 Will Heffernan drives on I-94 daily to get to work and school.

"I'm just going to be taking more city streets, navigating through Google Maps," Heffernan said.

Watch: Drivers, business owners and DOT prepare for long-term I-94 reconstruction project to begin

Drivers, business owners and DOT prepare for long-term I-94 reconstruction project to begin

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, this work will address traffic conditions, outdated design, as well as high crash rates. More than 158,000 vehicles travel the corridor daily. The crash rates are two to three times higher than the state average.

"It's at the end of its design life," Sean Race, construction supervisor with Wisconsin DOT. "We're reconstructing, and that's what's going to make it take a little bit longer. When it's all done, it's going to be greatly improved."

TMJ4 Sean Race is a construction supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

"There's no doubt this is going to affect our business," co-owner of Black Shoe Hospitality Dan Sidner told TMJ4.

Black Shoe Hospitality operates Story Hill BKC, Blue's Egg and Bakery and Maxie's Southern Comfort.

Maxie's is on 68th right by the interstate, while Story Hill BKC is on Bluemound Road and General Mitchell Boulevard and Blue's Egg is on 76th near Bluemound Road.

Dan says their team is preparing to do more takeout orders. They are also testing out DoorDash at Maxie's ahead of any potential impact on business. Sidner feels more communication from the state is needed to help the public access streets and businesses.

TMJ4 Dan Sidner is a co-owner of Black Shoe Hospitality.

"I'm trying to take the positive road that I'm excited of what it will be like when it's over, but we just need to start hearing more regular, consistent communication and a better means by which questions can be answered," Signer stated.

When asked about the need for more communication, DOT says they have major outreach efforts coming to keep everyone up to speed.

Visit the Wisconsin DOT's website on the project here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error