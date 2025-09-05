Milwaukee mayor to address ‘disruptive and dangerous’ street takeovers after Labor Day surge

Mayor Cavalier Johnson will host a news conference on Friday to discuss what he described as "disruptive and dangerous" street takeovers that have occurred in Milwaukee recently.

Over Labor Day Weekend, police responded to more than a dozen calls regarding street takeovers just from Saturday night into Sunday morning. During those calls, a total of three people were arrested, four others were cited, and six cars were towed.

Before that, Milwaukee police reported more than 50 street takeovers had already occurred in the city.

Johnson said his office, in coordination with law enforcement officials and the city’s Public Works department, is taking a variety of approaches to stop the takeovers and hold those responsible to account.

Milwaukee leaders, including Johnson, have already pushed for a new city ordinance imposing a fine of $500 for those cited as spectators. At the state level, legislators have authored bills to allow police to tow and impound vehicles used in reckless driving offenses regardless of the driver's criminal history or the vehicle's owner.

