MILWAUKEE — According to the Marquette University Police Department arrest records, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault and armed robbery that took place near Marquette University's campus on Feb. 18.

READ ALSO | Marquette students call for enhanced safety measures following sexual assault and robbery

Marquette University junior Bryce Alandy said the arrest brought a sense of relief after more than a week of anxiety.

TMJ4 Bryce Alandy and Eliza Campana

"The last week, I feel like I have been on edge. So, knowing that he is in custody is really relieving to me," Alandy said.

TMJ4 is not naming the suspect since he hasn't been charged.

Alandy said the news was welcome for many on campus.

"Knowing that he is in custody, it's really relieving to me and I bet relieving to a lot of girls and people on campus. So, it's definitely nice knowing that he's behind bars," Alandy said.

Fellow Marquette student Eliza Campana echoed that sentiment.

Watch: Marquette students relieved after sexual assault suspect taken into custody

Marquette students relieved after sexual assault suspect taken into custody

"It feels good to know that he's kind of off the streets, and I guess the neighborhood is safe," Campana said.

According to court records, the suspect was previously charged with 2 counts of 4th degree sexual assault in 2019. One of those incidents occurred on the Milwaukee Area Technical College downtown campus, which is less than a mile from Marquette University.

A criminal complaint from 2019 states the suspect allegedly touched an MATC student inappropriately. A similar incident was also reported at a downtown Milwaukee business in 2018.

"It's not good stuff, like it definitely makes us kinda feel more anxious that stuff like that can happen," Campana said.

Alandy said the situation has been a sobering reminder of the realities students face.

"It also puts a harsh reality of like what we have to live in," Alandy said.

TMJ4

In response to the incident, Marquette University said it added a mobile camera unit in the area of 14th and Kilbourn and increased patrols in the surrounding area. Campana said she noticed the increased police presence in the days following the incident.

"Yeah, kind of the days following it, I saw a lot of police patrolling kind of around the streets during the day most. Sometimes I would see them around during the nighttime. But a lot of patrols during the day," Campana said.

Details on what led to the arrest remain unknown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip