Arrest made in sexual assault, robbery near Marquette University

An arrest has been made in a Feb. 18 sexual assault and armed robbery near Marquette University.

READ ALSO | Marquette students call for enhanced safety measures following sexual assault and robbery

According to the Marquette Police Department, the suspect was not among those taken into custody for unrelated warrants on Feb. 20.

“I want to commend our team of officers for their commitment and dedication to identifying and taking this suspect into custody," MUPD Police Chief Edith Hudson said. "Our entire team of police officers, detectives, communication officers and public safety officers worked around the clock to achieve this outcome, and I want to recognize the high level of police and detective work that they displayed.”

MUPD issued a press release saying, "[s]afety and security continue to be our top priority. We encourage all students, faculty and staff to avail themselves of the safety resources and services offered by MUPD."

MUPD also reminded the campus community to lock all residence and car doors. Students who observe suspicious behavior or fear for their safety at any time should contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through the mobile Blue Light feature on the Eagle Eye app. To utilize the mobile Blue Light feature, enable location services on your phone.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip