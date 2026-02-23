Man taken into custody in sexual assault and armed robbery of Marquette University student

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with the sexual assault and armed robbery of a Marquette University student near campus, nearly a week after the crime occurred.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office records show the suspect named in a search warrant is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail. He has not been charged, so TMJ4 is not naming him at this time.

Marquette Police say the crime happened Feb. 18. Officers responded to an alley along North 14th Street just off campus, where a student reported she was robbed and sexually assaulted while walking home by a man wearing a face mask.

According to the search warrant, the victim told police the man held a gun to her and said:

"If you say anything, I am going to pull the trigger."

Ring doorbell video obtained by TMJ4 on Friday shows investigators at a home on Highland Avenue last week. Marquette University Police detained a man inside the home after officers say they observed a tan coat and a gun underneath the porch while canvassing the area. Officers say the man who answered the door also matched the physical description given by the victim.

The search warrant shows the suspect was already wanted on two open arrest warrants from alleged crimes dating back to 2023.

