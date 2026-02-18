MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) is investigating the armed robbery and sexual assault of a female Marquette student that happened early Wednesday morning.

What we know in the investigation

Marquette University police investigate armed robbery, sexual assault of female student

According to MUPD, it happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, near North 14th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue.

The suspect, described as a Black man around 20 to 30 years old, approached the student and displayed a weapon before he allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to turn over her property.

The student was taken to the hospital.

According to MUPD, the armed suspect fled on foot heading northbound on 14th Street.

He’s described by police as around 6 feet tall, with a slim build and Black braided hair. He was also described as wearing a tan hoodie, black pants and shoes, as well as a blue medical face mask.

Contact police

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800.

