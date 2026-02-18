Marquette students call for enhanced safety measures following sexual assault and robbery

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University student was robbed and sexually assaulted early Wednesday morning near campus, according to police, prompting safety concerns among students in the area.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near 14th and Kilbourn streets, just off the university campus. Police say the suspect was armed and fled north on 14th Street after the assault.

The suspect, described as a Black man around 20 to 30 years old, approached the student and displayed a weapon before he allegedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to turn over her property.

"I just think it was super scary," said Maggie Nolan, a Marquette senior who lives near where the assault happened.

Nolan said she received a call from her mom after the university sent out a safety notification.

"Honestly, I was really scared. My mom got the notification and called me and thinking that it was one of us because it was right by our address," Nolan said.

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff's Office were on the scene Wednesday afternoon to assist the campus police department with the investigation. A deputy confirmed they are working alongside Marquette police.

Marquette Police and university communications have released limited details about the incident, but students are calling for enhanced safety measures in the area.

"It's sad because it could literally happen to any of us. So hopefully changes can be made," one student said.

Students are specifically requesting better lighting and security cameras in nearby alleys, which they describe as poorly lit areas.

"I think there should be more lights in the alleys, on the streets, also cameras in the alleys. I mean, the alleys are dark," another student said.

The incident has reinforced safety concerns among female students on campus.

"I do think, every woman, no matter you're on Marquette's campus, or another college's campus need to leave places together at night like nobody should ever be alone," an anonymous student said.

Marquette Police Chief Edith Hudson was not available for an interview about safety concerns and will not be available for the remainder of the week, according to university officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have more information, contact MUPD at (414) 288-6800.

