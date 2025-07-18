Man accused of killing Milwaukee police officer pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE — The 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Milwaukee police officer entered a not guilty plea in court on Friday.

Prosecutors say Tremaine Jones murdered Officer Kendall Corder and shot and injured his partner, Officer Christopher McCray, three weeks ago on the city's north side.

For the first time, the lead detective investigating the case provided testimony about what happened that night.

"This video shows the defendant Jones in the middle of the intersection walking back and forth with a rifle," Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Detective Cedric McFadden testified.

Moments after police say a cell phone video shows Jones carrying a rifle in the middle of the road, a shootout sparked several 911 calls.

"Due to the nature of the call, Officer Corder armed himself with a patrol rifle," McFadden said.

McFadden testified that witnesses pointed Officers Corder and McCray in the direction of the shooter, leading them to an alley near 24th and Garfield.

That's when McFadden says Officer McCray heard a man's voice and shined a flashlight at the bush from which it was coming.

"Officer McCray says he sees a flash, then he hears a series of bangs which at first he thought were fireworks, and then the series of bangs again, then he acknowledges they are gunshots," McFadden said. "He disengages until he turns around and sees his partner, Officer Corder, laying on the ground. He then turns back around, picks up Officer Corder's gun to cover his body and protect him, and calls for help."

McFadden testified that Jones' rifle was found in a backyard. His backpack was located just feet away, which McFadden says held Jones' social security card, birth certificate, employee ID, and a receipt for part of the rifle.

McFadden noted that one of the key witnesses in this case is the mother of Jones' child, who also called 911.

"She described the day prior, that it was a fight, she had a fight with a group of girls regarding the defendant, Jones, allegedly cheating on her," McFadden said.

McFadden says she told police the same group of women returned for a second fight the next day. This time, the mother of Jones' child had another man with her for protection, and Jones found out from the other group.

"She believes he started firing shots into her residence," McFadden said.

The court commissioner decided that this case is heading to trial. Jones didn't speak during Friday’s hearing. He's due back in court next month. Jones faces life in prison if convicted.

