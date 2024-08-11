Last man charged with murder of D'Vontaye Mitchell appears in court

MILWAUKEE — Herbert Williamson, the last of the four men charged with felony murder in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee appeared in court Sunday afternoon.
Williamson, a former bellhop, turned himself in late Friday and was the last of the four to do so. He is still in custody and is held on a $15,000 cash bond.
Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner are both in custody, and their bond is set at $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.
Devin Johnson posted his $5,000 bond and was released from custody Saturday following his initial court appearance on Friday.
While TMJ4 doesn't normally publish mugshots without a conviction, we are choosing to do so in this instance because of the high-profile nature of the case. You can review TMJ4's mugshot policy here.
