Last man charged with murder of D'Vontaye Mitchell appears in court

MILWAUKEE — Herbert Williamson, the last of the four men charged with felony murder in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell outside the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee appeared in court Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee County Jail Herbert Williamson

Williamson, a former bellhop, turned himself in late Friday and was the last of the four to do so. He is still in custody and is held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner are both in custody, and their bond is set at $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Devin Johnson posted his $5,000 bond and was released from custody Saturday following his initial court appearance on Friday.

While TMJ4 doesn't normally publish mugshots without a conviction, we are choosing to do so in this instance because of the high-profile nature of the case. You can review TMJ4's mugshot policy here.

