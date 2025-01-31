'It's time for HUD to step in': City's housing authority to enter into new agreement with feds

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It’s becoming the last chance for leaders at Milwaukee’s Housing Authority to clean things up.

For the last year and a half, TMJ4’s Jenna Rae has been investigating health and safety concerns at Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) properties citywide.

In December, we learned that HACM was deemed "troubled" by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Now, HUD is forcing HACM to enter into a formal recovery agreement plan to fix things.

"We shouldn't have to live like this and nobody else should have to live like this," HACM resident Chris Logan said.

It's the complaint people living in Milwaukee Public Housing have had for years. Now, HUD is stepping in to hold HACM accountable.

"When you hear that HUD is entering into an agreement with HACM to improve the physical conditions of some of these buildings, what do you think," Rae asked.

"That's a good thing. I hope and pray they do," resident Florence Riley said.

The recovery agreement states that HACM must "strictly comply with all the terms of this agreement, including all performance requirements, outcomes, and deadlines." The seven-page arrangement lays out required time frames for HACM to submit regular progress reports to HUD.

"Do you think it's a good thing that HUD is setting these deadlines for HACM?" Rae asked Logan.

"Yes, yes, because, I mean, they've had too many years to do as they want to do. It's time for HUD to step in and enforce it," Logan responded.

HUD is also requiring the agency to increase occupancy, improve physical conditions of units, and strengthen its finances. Documents show the feds still haven't received financial reports from 2023 or 2024.

"Somebody needs to hold them accountable for their finances. You got too many people paying too much money for you to say you don't have it in your budget," Logan said.

"One portion of this is for HUD to conduct required annual inspections," Rae said to Riley.

"And they should. They should. They really should. That'll be a good thing," Riley responded.

People like Logan and Riley are desperate for change. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.

This isn't the first time a federal agreement has been imposed on HACM.

Two years ago, HUD demanded the agency create a corrective action plan to clean things up.

Last month, we learned that plan failed.

We called HUD's local field director, Shirley Wong, and others at the agency to see why this time would be different. No one called us back.

"Do you have faith in HUD that they're going to hold HACM accountable this time around?" Rae asked Logan and Riley.

"I pray they do because they don't have to live like this," Logan said.

"I'm just hoping it gets better. That's my answer. I hope things get better," Riley echoed.

HACM's board has a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss approving the recovery agreement. Rae will be there with questions and updates.

