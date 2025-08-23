'It's a blessing'; Flood victims find relief through free rummage sale

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Nearly two weeks after historic flooding devastated Milwaukee neighborhoods, flood victims are finding much-needed relief through community donation efforts.

At Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church, the organization Live Laugh Loaves MKE hosted a free rummage sale where flood victims could pick through donations to get what they need, no questions asked.

Kelijha McBride was among those loading his car with necessities like a mattress, bed frame and clothing after losing most of his family's belongings in the August 11 floods.

"Our basement got flooded. We lost a lot of stuff, a lot of stuff. Our kids clothes, toys, stuff like that," McBride said.

McBride said water reached up to his knees in his home during the flooding.

"It was worse than I expected," he said.

McBride and his wife had to throw out practically everything that was in their basement, leaving them with feelings of helplessness and overwhelming emotions.

But community organizations like Live Laugh Loaves MKE are helping make these uncertain times a little easier for flood victims.

"It means a lot, it means a lot. They're helping out the community so we wouldn't have to go back and re buy it ya know," McBride said.

One by one, people came to shop the rummage sale where everything was free.

"It's a blessing, it's a blessing. It means a lot," McBride said.

The donation drive continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church, with the room being restocked with more donated items.

