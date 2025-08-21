Wisconsin Flooding: GoFundMe launches centralized hub of verified fundraisers

MILWAUKEE — For those wanting to help Wisconsin flood victims, but not knowing where to start, GoFundMe has made it easier by launching a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the flooding.

For a fundraiser to be considered verified, it must go through an enhanced due diligence review process. This process includes both a human review as well as technical tools designed to catch misuse.

Through the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, donors receive a full refund in the rare case something isn’t right.

How to Help

Donate to a verified fundraiser via the Wisconsin Flood Relief Hub

Spread awareness by sharing the centralized hub link, including across social media channels. Encouraging others to donate or share can also help make a difference for individuals and families who need help right now.

Start a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected

