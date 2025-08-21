Wisconsin Flooding: GoFundMe launches centralized hub of verified fundraisers

MILWAUKEE — For those wanting to help Wisconsin flood victims, but not knowing where to start, GoFundMe has made it easier by launching a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the flooding.
For a fundraiser to be considered verified, it must go through an enhanced due diligence review process. This process includes both a human review as well as technical tools designed to catch misuse.
Through the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, donors receive a full refund in the rare case something isn’t right.
How to Help
- Donate to a verified fundraiser via the Wisconsin Flood Relief Hub
- Spread awareness by sharing the centralized hub link, including across social media channels. Encouraging others to donate or share can also help make a difference for individuals and families who need help right now.
- Start a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected
