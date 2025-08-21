Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wisconsin Flooding: GoFundMe launches centralized hub of verified fundraisers

MILWAUKEE — For those wanting to help Wisconsin flood victims, but not knowing where to start, GoFundMe has made it easier by launching a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the flooding.

For a fundraiser to be considered verified, it must go through an enhanced due diligence review process. This process includes both a human review as well as technical tools designed to catch misuse.

Through the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, donors receive a full refund in the rare case something isn’t right.

