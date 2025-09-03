In flooding aftermath, victim and volunteer stress mental health support

GLENDALE, Wis. — Carrie Davis is taking things day by day, almost one month after her Glendale home was severely damaged by historic flooding.

It's a home they had recently purchased and were making their own.

"It's like we're not even homeowners anymore. It's just everything has to be replaced," Davis said.

Carrie Davis Carrie's basement completely flooded. They were unable to get downstairs in the days following the historic flooding.

Seven feet of water filled their basement, knocking out appliances and their offices as well as important studio equipment her husband used. A car in their garage became unusable. But what hurt the most was losing family pictures and memorabilia passed down to them.

"It's going to be difficult to replace those memories that we lost," Davis said.

Carrie Davis Memorbilia the Davis family lost.

While they didn't lose their home, the Davis family did lose a lot.

From cleanup to talking with insurance and paying bills, things started to add up for Davis in the weeks that followed.

"It's mentally draining," she said.

That's why Davis sought out therapy through an employee assistance program.

Mike Beiermeister Carrie Davis sought out therapy to help deal with the mental toll of flooding damage to her home.

"It does help to talk about these things," Davis said.

"I definitely didn't want to fall into a depression."

Seeking out that support isn't easy, but according to Isabel Stevens, a psychologist and volunteer at the Red Cross, asking for help and someone to listen can make all the difference.

"If you're not taking care of your mental health, it can be paralyzing," Stevens said.

Mike Beiermeister Isabel Stevens is a psychologist and volunteer at the Red Cross

She provided emotional assistance to victims during a comprehensive resource fair on Tuesday.

Mike Beiermeister Multi-Agency Resource Center at the King Community Center Tuesday.

"We all need different kinds of help if we are going to be moving forward from something like this," Stevens said.

Stevens advises those impacted to go easy on themselves and not be afraid to accept help or seek it out.

"I don't think any of us can do this alone," she said.

Davis has relied on her family, near and far, to avoid depression.

"I've cried. I've cried many days, but as I stated, I can't let this stop me from living," Davis said.

When asked what keeps her moving forward, Davis said she relies heavily on her prayers and leans on her church family.

Family and therapy are helping her get through the aftermath of this traumatic experience. She hopes others see this and will prioritize their mental health.

"We're showing strength in the midst of chaotic situations," Davis said.

The Red Cross will host two more multi-agency resource centers this week.

Wednesday, Sept. 3 at McCarty Park Pavilion, 2657 S. 78th Street, West Allis (11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 6 at Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee (11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

