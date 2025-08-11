How to dispose of flood-damaged items across Southeast Wisconsin

Several municipalities across southeast Wisconsin have established special trash disposal procedures following historic flooding in the region. Residents can access free drop-off services and extended hours at various locations.

City of Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works plans to waive fees for the city Drop-Off Centers for all residents and is operating with extended availability to support storm recovery.

Starting Sunday and continuing through next Sunday, Aug. 17, the centers will be free of charge.

In addition, they will be open Monday, a day when they are normally closed.

Regular hours remain in effect: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop-Off Centers are located at 3879 W. Lincoln Ave. (South) and 6660 N. Industrial Road (North).

TMJ4

DPW encourages all residents to report street flooding, water backing up into basements, stranded vehicles, downed trees or limbs, traffic or streetlight outages, and other service issues.

Reports can be made by calling 414-286-CITY (2489), visiting milwaukee.gov/Click4Action, or using the MKEmobile app.

City of West Allis

The City of West Allis is implementing a comprehensive recovery plan to assist the community.

Municipal Yard Hours

The Municipal Yard (6300 W. McGeoch Ave.) will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a minimum of two weeks to support flood recovery efforts.

Fees will be waived for flood damage-related debris for a minimum of two weeks.

The following items are not accepted: large gas appliances (water heaters), propane tanks, explosive or flammable products, wet or oil-based paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and materials from contractors, contractor vehicles, commercial properties and businesses.

Garbage and Recycling Collection

Regular collection for garbage and recycling is on schedule for this week. Please keep regular garbage and recycling separated from flood-damaged materials if possible.

Special trucks and loaders will follow the garbage trucks to pick up flood-damaged materials.

Special Collection

If flood-damaged materials are not picked up on your collection day, please fill out a "Let Us Help form."

Fees will be waived for flood damage-related debris for a minimum of two weeks.

The following items are not accepted: large gas appliances (water heaters), propane tanks, explosive or flammable products, wet or oil-based paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and materials from contractors, contractor vehicles, commercial properties and businesses.

Pickup times are contingent upon staffing and available equipment. Crews aim to pick up collections within 48 to 72 hours, but patience is requested during this time.

The West Allis Public Library offers Wi-Fi and computers if you are unable to use your own.

Dumpsters

The city will provide dumpsters for flood-damaged materials in the hardest-hit areas of the community. Efforts are underway to secure additional dumpsters, as all city dumpsters will be distributed.

A list of locations where dumpsters will be placed will be announced. If you choose to rent your own dumpster, a permit and flashing barricades are required.

Apply for a permit online: https://westalliswi.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1087/record-types/6455 .

Damage Reporting

Residents are encouraged by the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management to either call 211 or fill out the damage report form: https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report .

Residents are encouraged by the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management to either call 211 or fill out the damage report form: https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report .

This helps the county understand the extent of the damage and potentially secure more federal funding for recovery efforts.

Resource Deployment

The City of West Allis is fully utilizing all available staff, trucks, loaders, dumpsters, and resources. Operations are at maximum capacity to ensure an effective and comprehensive recovery effort.

For more information and updates, please visit the city’s website or contact the City of West Allis.

Village of Germantown

The Village of Germantown warns that water levels are continuing to rise in some parts of the village and said crews are working to prevent flooding where possible.

Crews are still working to assess the amount of damage on private property, according to a post on the village’s Facebook page.

The information will help with cleanup efforts and applications for funding to help cover the costs.

If you have damage to your house, please call Village Hall at 262-250-4700 and press option 2. Village staff will ask you a few questions to help them respond more efficiently and effectively.

City of Cudahy

In response to the storms that impacted the city over the weekend, the dump/drop-off site will be open extended hours this week to assist residents with storm-related cleanup and debris disposal.

This week, the site at 5631 S. Pennsylvania Ave. will be open:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Find information about what can be dropped off on the city’s website: https://www.cudahy-wi.gov/.../garbage.../drop-off_site.php

Village of Elm Grove

The Village of Elm Grove Department of Public Works is working with John’s Disposal to coordinate a village-wide debris pickup of any items damaged in the recent storm.

Residents can place items at the driveway and road edge so crews can pick up debris efficiently.

With the unknown amount of debris, the timing of the pickup cannot be guaranteed, but crews will be working in a systematic manner.

The village asked residents to please be sure there are no electronics or hazardous materials included in any of the piles and to keep any appliances separate.

Residents can refer to the village website for up-to-date details.

