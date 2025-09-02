Multi-agency resource centers open this week for those affected by Southeastern Wisconsin floods

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross Wisconsin Region and partners are hosting Multi-Agency Resource Centers for residents impacted by the devastating flooding in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.
Multi-Agency Resource Centers are one-stop locations where individuals affected by the disaster can receive assistance and learn about available resources as they begin planning the next steps in their recovery.
Those seeking assistance should bring proof of address.
The resource centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday, Sept. 2 at King Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee
- Wednesday, Sept. 3 at McCarty Park Pavilion, 2657 S. 78th Street, West Allis
- Saturday, Sept. 6, at Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee
Some of the agencies that may be represented include:
- Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection
- Wisconsin BadgerCare Plus (Medicaid)
- Milwaukee County DHHS
- Wisconsin FoodShare (SNAP)
- Wisconsin Office of Insurance
- Salvation Army of Milwaukee County
- Tsu Chi Foundation
Mental Health services and Spiritual Care will also be available for residents.
