Multi-agency resource centers open this week for those affected by Southeastern Wisconsin floods

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross Wisconsin Region and partners are hosting Multi-Agency Resource Centers for residents impacted by the devastating flooding in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers are one-stop locations where individuals affected by the disaster can receive assistance and learn about available resources as they begin planning the next steps in their recovery.

Those seeking assistance should bring proof of address.

The resource centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates and locations:



Tuesday, Sept. 2 at King Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee



Wednesday, Sept. 3 at McCarty Park Pavilion, 2657 S. 78th Street, West Allis



Saturday, Sept. 6, at Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee

Some of the agencies that may be represented include:



Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection

Wisconsin BadgerCare Plus (Medicaid)

Milwaukee County DHHS

Wisconsin FoodShare (SNAP)

Wisconsin Office of Insurance

Salvation Army of Milwaukee County

Tsu Chi Foundation

Mental Health services and Spiritual Care will also be available for residents.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip