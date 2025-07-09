'I'm gonna miss you, Vicki': Dozens gather to remember 34-year-old woman killed in Shorewood shooting

SHOREWOOD — A home on Bartlett Avenue and Wood Place in Shorewood sat empty Tuesday, except for the balloons and flowers left by mourners gathering in the rain to remember Victoria Truss.

The 34-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home last Thursday. Police said 34-year-old Michael Griffin Jr. killed a woman who family identified as Victoria.

"This domestic violence is just way out of control and this is just sad that it takes for someone to lose their life…innocent," Victoria's brother, Antonio Truss said.

Victoria was well-known in the community, particularly at the Metro Market on Oakland Avenue where she worked, just steps away from her home.

"I'm gonna miss you Vicki," Metro Market bookkeeper, Linda Arms said.

Arms described Victoria as someone who could brighten anyone's day. "Her smile. If you were having a bad day, she would crack the funniest jokes to make it a good day," Arms said.

Coworkers said Victoria was not only beloved but also protective of her colleagues.

"Vicki always had my back. If somebody ever said something bad to me, she would be right behind me saying 'don't say that to my Linda,'" Arms said.

The loss has deeply affected the Metro Market staff, where Victoria was considered both a source of happiness and security.

"And I'm so sorry what happened to her, she didn't deserve that," Arms said. "A big loss, a very big loss. She was very good at the job that she did."

