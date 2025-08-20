Plymouth Church UCC on Milwaukee's east side has opened its doors to provide relief for residents dealing with flood damage, offering a much-needed break from cleanup efforts and a place to regroup.

William Chancellor is one of many Milwaukee residents facing significant damage to his home after recent flooding. He's also a member of Plymouth Church UCC.

Mike Beiermeister William Chancellor, Impacted by flooding

"Very uncomfortable," Chancellor said. "We're afraid of a wall that's budging out the front wall at the house, and there's cracks you can see all over that wall."

William Chancellor Chancellor lost his washer, dryer, freezer, and more in the flooding.

TMJ4 spoke with residents and community organizations to understand what resources are most needed right now and how neighbors are coming together during this difficult time.

Pastor Teresa Howell-Smith of Plymouth Church UCC explained why they decided to create this community space.

"We have space, we have a playroom, we have snacks. And we are able to do that because churches do that very well," Howell-Smith said.

When asked about the most pressing needs for flood victims, Howell-Smith identified practical cleaning supplies as a top priority.

Watch: Humanitarians lay out biggest needs for flooding victims right now

Humanitarians lay out biggest needs for flooding victims right now

"So cleaning supplies are things that people have said," she noted.

Beyond mops and rags, fans and air conditioning units are also in high demand as residents work to dry out water-damaged homes and prevent mold growth.

Mike Beiermeister Teresa Howell-Smith, Pastor, Plymouth Church UCC

Plymouth Church isn't alone in these efforts. The Salvation Army on Milwaukee's north side is also providing critical assistance.

Benny Benedict, Director of Emergency Disaster Services for the Salvation Army's Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Division, emphasized that monetary donations provide the most flexibility in meeting diverse needs.

"Monetary donations are the best because they can be in a flood kit, but they can also be a new mattress. They could be new carpet. They can fill those gaps, maybe where insurance isn't giving you set that coverage, or those immediate needs you need," Benedict said.

On Tuesday, the organization along with United Methodist Committee on Relief and the Milwaukee Health Department handed out nearly 900 cleanup kits at its location off Villard Avenue and Benedict says the demand is still high for these supplies.

Previous Coverage: Residents hope for some relief as FEMA prepares to assess flood damage

Another growing concern is food insecurity. Impact 211 has already made over 602 referrals to food pantries and 602 referrals to disaster food stamps. Nearly 19,000 damage reports have been submitted so far.

Benedict anticipates this need will continue to increase in the coming days.

Mike Beiermeister Benny Benedict, Director, Emergency Disaster Services for the Salvation Army’s Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Division

"Because of the fact that there was an extended power outage in which people lost food, so we're working on that as well as part of the recovery," Benedict said.

Salvation Army Donations: Click Here

The organization has been providing disaster relief in situations like this for 125 years.

For those looking to help, volunteers for cleanup efforts are desperately needed. Chancellor suggests that assistance can start with simply checking on those living nearby.

"Talk to your neighbor, to talk to each other. Help each other out," Chancellor said.

Another option is to check in with nonprofits lending a helping hand.

As Milwaukee continues to recover from the flooding, community organizations are working to ensure resources reach those who need them most, while neighbors help neighbors through the challenging cleanup process.

Plymouth Church will open its doors through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. through Friday August 22. They are located at 2717 E. Hampshire St. in Milwaukee.

The hospitality center offers resources, coffee, other beverages, snacks, a space to rest, a play area for children, and people ready to provide emotional support.

For more resources and help, click here: Flood recovery resources: Garbage disposal, FoodShare benefits, damage reporting, and more

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip